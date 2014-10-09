2014

When Animals Dream

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 2014

Studio

AlphaVille Pictures Copenhagen

The young woman, Marie, is an outsider in the small coastal community where she has grown up. The townspeople live in fear of her and not least her mother, who is wheelchair bound, suffering from a mysterious illness. When Marie discovers her body changing – long hair growing on her chest and back – she begins searching for answers concerning her family’s hidden past. Something that will have great consequences for herself and her family – and the choices she has to make.

Cast

Sonia SuhlMarie
Lars MikkelsenThor
Sonja RichterMother
Benjamin Boe RasmussenIb
Mads RiisomFelix
Jakob OftebroDaniel

View Full Cast >

Images