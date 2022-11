Not Available

Bette Davis and Mae West come alive again in this cleverly conceived film recounting the occasion of their first meeting in Hollywood at a party in 1973. If you have ever wanted to eve's drop into the first meeting of 2 iconic celebrities this is your film. Enjoy their humor, candor, feel Bette's brashness and Mae's sensuality as they tell the stories of their lives to one another. Be our guest at this historic meeting, and sit in on the fun.