Not Available

Cary Grant sits in his plush dressing room at Culver Studios, waiting to be called to set by his director, Alfred Hitchcock. Suddenly he gets a visitor, Dr. Timothy Leary. Having read about Grant’s dabbling with LSD in an interview with Good Housekeeping Magazine, Leary is keen to try the magical new drug. Grant however, is insistent that the powerful substance only be taken under medical supervision. Together, the men explore past, present, and future memories.