When Crocs Ate Dinosaurs

Some hundred million years ago, crocodiles were the ruling T. rexes of the waters. They galloped on land, ambushed prey at the river's edge - even terrorized dinosaurs. These swift predators evolved through the ages into the modern crocs we know today. Now, armed with newly discovered prehistoric crocodile bones, Dr. Paul Sereno is determined to bring the ancient creatures to life - and tell their fantastic untold story. Learn about a croc that pursued prey across land, a supercroc that locked its jaws around dinosaurs, even a croc with a startlingly canine face. Blending art, forensics and biology, a team reanimates a lost world of strange Cretaceous crocs that paleontology forgot.