When Darkness Falls

When Private Detective Virginia Martin is suspected of murdering a local call girl, she has two days to clear her name. Under the watchful eye of a police rookie - the alluring Betsy Sloane - the investigation that ensues draws our heroine into the familiar noir landscape of New York in the 1940s. In solving the case, the pair meet a number of quirky characters including a drunken sailor with a violent streak, a Police Commissioner with a secret vendetta and an ill tempered showgirl called Jinx de Luxe.