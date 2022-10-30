Not Available

It's Halloween, and an elementary school teacher is being stalked by a mysterious caller...meanwhile, sexy DJ Roxy Richards is making her scariest broadcast yet - but she may not realize how scary things are going to get when an old friend calls in... Maverick filmmaker Jim Haggerty has crafted his masterpiece with this creepy anthology horror film. Running the gamut of horror, WHEN DEATH CALLS is like a two hour horror film festival. Highlighting all the bloody best of the genre, WHEN DEATH CALLS is a B-movie fiesta of thrills! Starring legendary scream queens Suzi Lorraine and Tina Krause!