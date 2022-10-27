1971

When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 16th, 1971

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Hammer Film’s follow-up to the successful One Million Years B.C. is set in an ancient past when humans and dinosaurs co-exist. Athletic cavewomen and hairy men wander around, grunting, sweating and occasionally sacrificing evil blonde babes to the sun in return for protection from stop-motion beasts. The fun-loving, energetic Sanna (Victoria Vetri), one of the sacrificial offerings, manages to escape during a ritual and joins another tribe where she says ‘necro’ a lot and falls in love with a surprisingly hairless guy.

Cast

Robin HawdonTara
Patrick AllenKingsor
Drewe HenleyKhaku
Sean CaffreyKane
Magda KonopkaUlido
Imogen HassallAyak

