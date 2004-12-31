2004

When Do We Eat? is the story of the "world's fastest Passover seder" gone horribly awry. It's about an old school dad (Michael Lerner) who's as tough on his sons as his father (Jack Klugman) is on him. On this night, however, one of the boys (Ben Feldman) slips Dad a dose of special, hallucinogenic Ecstasy in order "to give him a new perspective."