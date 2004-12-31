2004

When Do We Eat

  • Comedy

Release Date

December 31st, 2004

When Do We Eat? is the story of the "world's fastest Passover seder" gone horribly awry. It's about an old school dad (Michael Lerner) who's as tough on his sons as his father (Jack Klugman) is on him. On this night, however, one of the boys (Ben Feldman) slips Dad a dose of special, hallucinogenic Ecstasy in order "to give him a new perspective."

Cast

Lesley Ann WarrenPeggy Stuckman
Jack KlugmanArtur
Meredith Scott LynnJennifer
Shiri ApplebyNikki
Mili AvitalVanessa
Ben FeldmanZeke

