Not Available

Mini Cattle Dog, Whisper, rides on the back of Dean Potter as they wingsuit fly at 120 mph, while their love, Jen Rapp, assists and hopes for their safety. Dean, world-renowned climber, BASE-jumper and line-walker has been pushing the limits of outdoor arts for decades. When Dogs Fly tracks this untraditional family’s journey to make Whisper the world’s first wingsuit BASE-jumping dog. This offbeat film pushes everyone to question what’s right or wrong – and ultimately if “…this joy will lead to harm or death.”