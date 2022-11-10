When Father Was Away on Business

Tito's break-up with Stalin in 1948 marked the beginning of not only confusing, but also very dangerous years for many hard-core Yugoslav communists. A careless remark about the newspaper cartoon is enough for Mesha to join many arrested unfortunates. His family is now forced to cope with the situation and wait for his release from prison.
|Predrag Miki Manojlović
|Mehmed 'Meša' Zolj
|Mirjana Karanović
|Senija 'Sena' Zolj
|Mustafa Nadarević
|Zijah 'Zijo' Zulfikarpašić
|Mira Furlan
|Ankica Vidmar
|Pavle Vuisic
|Muzafer Zulfikarpašić
|Slobodan Aligrudić
|Ostoja Cekić
