Not Available

When Father Was Away on Business

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Forum Sarajevo

Tito's break-up with Stalin in 1948 marked the beginning of not only confusing, but also very dangerous years for many hard-core Yugoslav communists. A careless remark about the newspaper cartoon is enough for Mesha to join many arrested unfortunates. His family is now forced to cope with the situation and wait for his release from prison.

Cast

Predrag Miki ManojlovićMehmed 'Meša' Zolj
Mirjana KaranovićSenija 'Sena' Zolj
Mustafa NadarevićZijah 'Zijo' Zulfikarpašić
Mira FurlanAnkica Vidmar
Pavle VuisicMuzafer Zulfikarpašić
Slobodan AligrudićOstoja Cekić

View Full Cast >

Images