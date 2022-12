Not Available

Dale Winton narrates a compilation of disastrous game show moments. Featuring contestants on The Million Pound Drop failing to pay attention to a question with a fortune at stake, the least successful player to appear on The Chase, the woman who broke her leg on The Krypton Factor and still finished third, Catchphrase host Nick Weir damaging his career by falling down the stairs, and the Princess Diana-themed episode of Channel 5 quiz show 100%.