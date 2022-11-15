When Haian Meets Teochew

Not Available

A romantic comedy usually involves a handsome man and a pretty lady. But what happens when it's a 'manly' woman, and a 'womanly' man? One day, a brassiere drops on Teochew. He immediately wins the lottery and decides to keep it. Hainan begins an arduous search for her precious underwear, distributing hundreds of missing posters around her neighbourhood. Teochew sees one of the posters, and his curiosity is piqued. Bumping into Hainan one day, he asks about the brassiere, although he has no intention of returning it. Unfortunately, he lets slip more than he should, and Hainan becomes suspicious...