BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Morgan Matthews was given unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes of the final days of the final two Harry Potter films, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 1 and 2. Hear the personal stories of the faces we know, and those we don't, as we come to the end of one of the most successful eras in cinema history. Special feature on select editions of Deathly Hallows 1 & 2.