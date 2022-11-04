1958

When Hell Broke Loose

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 1958

Studio

Dolworth Productions

Near the end of the war in Germany, GI Steve Boland, a self-described "sharp-operator", meets a German girl, Ilsa, and they fall in love. Ilsa's brother Karl, whom she has not seen in three years, and his fellow-Nazi Ludwig visit Ilsa. Karl proudly informs her that he and Ludwig are "Werewolves", a group of Nazi assassins parachuted behind Allied lines for the purpose of killing Allied High Command officers. She and Steve go to Army Intelligence with they information, where Steve is immediately arrest for being A.W.O.L. Captain Melton of Army G-2 intervenes on Steve's behalf, as G-2 has had a suspicion about the existence of the "Werewolves" but no concrete info before now.

Cast

Richard JaeckelKarl
Robert EastonJonesie
Eddie Foy IIIBrooklyn
Dennis McCarthyCapt. Melton
Robert StevensonCapt. Grayson (as Robert J. Stevenson)
Charles BronsonSteve Boland

