This Mutt and Jeff cartoon was directed by Charley Bowers. It shows his typical care, both in the drawings of the characters and a surprisingly elaborate back ground. Mutt and Jeff are out looking for fire wood during a cold snap; the Devil appears and takes them to the Hot Place, where they are put in charge of making sure that the last fire there doesn't go out. Their job is complicated by the imps and demons, as well as the fire insisting on wandering around.