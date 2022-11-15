When I Grow Up, I'll Be a Kangaroo

Not Available

The film consists of three parallel stories that are interwoven and played in Vozdovac. In the first story, Braca tries to seduce Iris, a model from the city center. Although they try not to be "two worlds" they certainly are. In another story, Dule i Somi, in the football match Ipswich - Manchester, they bet on Ipswich to win because it defends their classmate. The third story takes place on the roof of the skyscraper where Avaks and Hybrid, proponents of the philosophy of "most cost effective when I'm sitting in the house - no income, but no expenses", spending the day doing nothing, expecting something to happen. Something happened - an unusual occurrence Avaks saw in the sky...