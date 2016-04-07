When I Live My Life Over Again

2016

Beautiful aspiring rock star Jude (Heard) is stuck in a rut - relegated to recording commercial jingles and lost in a series of one night stands. When she is evicted from her Brooklyn apartment, she is forced to move into the Hamptons home of her wealthy - and selfish - father Paul Lombard (Walken), an over-the-hill, Sinatra-esque crooner angling for a musical comeback.