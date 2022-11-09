Not Available

Chico Xavier is the man of the future! More than a historical record of the intimacy of the man the was elected The Greatest Brazilian of All Time, Pozati Films presents in this documentary the person of Chico Xavier as a viable example for all the beings that will share the World of Regeneration. Looking back, with friends of his intimacy, this film takes its audience around the world to look forward, discovering its leading role in building the new era. When I Remember Chico it is a great audiovisual testament, not only of the examples of love and brotherhood left by Chico, but also of the fruits of the seeds spread by him in the hearts of some of his closest friends.