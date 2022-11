Not Available

My biggest dream for “When I Stutter…” is to have a wide array of people see and hear these stories and be as compelled by them as I am. I believe that more awareness can and will make a positive difference in the lives of those that stutter. As a speech pathologist, I have seen the way that stuttering can profoundly impact one's life. From avoiding your name to living in silence, the experience can be harrowing.