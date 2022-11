Not Available

This documentary concerns the growth of a particular child. Dajun and Xiaomei are a pair of siblings who live with their father and grandfather after their mother went to work in Shanghai. Without the presence of a motherly figure, both children gained more playtime but there seemed to be a conspicuous lack of motherly love and care. Nontheless with her frugal grandfather, their farm animals and the talented craftsmen of their hometown, Xiaomei's childhood has just began.