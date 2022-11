Not Available

When Incubus Attacks Volume 2 is a DVD released by the band Incubus in 2001. The main feature of the DVD is a collection of songs performed at the Sno-Core festival. Also included on the DVD are official videos for all the bands singles released up to the point of its release, including friend-made videos for Summer Romance and "I Miss You", a portion from an acoustic concert the band played and out-takes from the band backstage while at the festival, among other features.