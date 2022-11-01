Not Available

When It Was Blue is a live, ephemeral film performance and an ode to a beautiful and unspoiled natural environment which is fast diminishing. When It Was Blue rejoices the splendor of the natural world through a complex and dazzling fusion of textural, abstract hand-painted images projected onto filmed landscapes from Iceland, New Zealand and Vancouver to Pyramid Lake, Nevada and upstate New York.16mm double-projected film and montage by Jennifer Reeves Music by Skúi Sverrisson with Anthony Burr & Ted Reichman.