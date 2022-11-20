When Jerry Papered the Parlour

Not Available

We see a door which is marked "Jerry - Builder and Decorator." Jerry is in his office sitting with his feet on the table smoking a cigar. He blows smoke rings which do little tricks. He looks at the audience and taps the ash off his cigar. The telephone rings and makes Jerry jump - he looks cross. We see Jerry and the person he is speaking to in little circular cut-outs placed on another image of a landscape with telegraph poles stretching off into the distance. The man Jerry is speaking to is wearing a dressing gown and a funny little hat - possibly Scottish. The man says: "I want you to paper the parlour." Jerry nods and replies: "I'll be on the job in ten minutes!" Jerry attempts to put a wallpaper table together. Slapstick stuff ensues. It keeps collapsing.