Not Available

For 20 years Paul Daniels mesmerised audiences with his conjuring tricks, helped by his wife and assistant, Debbie McGee. Now in their sixties and forties respectively, Paul has given up magic so he can devote himself to realising Debbie's dream of running her own classical ballet company. Louis Theroux is invited to join their 'magic circle' to find out if Paul is ready for life out of the spotlight.