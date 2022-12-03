When Love Calls

Not Available

Claudio and Anna Tancredi, opera singers, are husband and wife. Their married life, however, is often disturbed by small misunderstandings and Anna's burning jealousy. During one of their frequent crises, Claudio begins to frequent other women and lead a dissipated life and, therefore, loses his voice. Feeling himself a finished artist and a failed husband, Claudio decides to end his life and pays killers to eliminate him. But when he regains his voice and Anna's love, he no longer wants to die, but by now the material executors have been found. How to escape from death?