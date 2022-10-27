Not Available

When Love Is Lust

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

R.M. Ernstoff, A.P. DeSimone

A decadent countess (Françoise Prévost), middle-aged but still attractive, forces her young and timid daughter (Agostina Belli) to marry a rich butcher. But the couple’s sexual relation is troubled, because the girl has her fair share of inhibitions. So she abandons her house and seeks refuge at her sister’s place. During her absence, her husband finds consolation in his mother in law’s arms.

Cast

Agostina Belli
Ewa Aulin
Femi Benussi
Umberto Raho
Nello Riviè
Rossella Bergamonti

