The poor shipwright's daughter Hulda i dating the equally poor clerk Aage. One day she meets theatre manager Winckler who makes her a famous varieté star. Despite her many new suitors, Hulda still only has eyes for Aage. But, as Hulda proclaims, she cannot marry an impoverished clerk. The burning desire for Hulda pushes Aage to desperate measures. (stumfilm.dk)