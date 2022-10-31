Not Available

Produced by ITV Sport, When Playboys Ruled the World is a documentary that takes a look at the lives of 1970s legends Barry Sheene and James Hunt. First aired back in 2010, the documentary mixes period race footage, original interviews with Hunt and Sheene and conversations with friends and family. People like Stephanie Sheene, David Hunt, Sir Stirling Moss, Max Mosley, Murray Walker, Max Clifford and Kelvin MacKenzie provide an interesting perspective on how things were back then. If you haven't seen it already, get some cold beers and get ready to be transported back into a time that was magical...