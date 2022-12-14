When Tariq Ali Met Malcolm X

Not Available

One was a Black human rights leader who had achieved global notoriety. The other was a young Marxist Oxford student from Pakistan looking to bring radical change to the British establishment. When they met in December 1964, Malcolm X's life of activism was about to come to a tragic end, but Tariq Ali's journey was just beginning. This is the story of a brief but impactful friendship that, 50 years later, still ripples through England today, told by Ali, civil rights historians, and rarely seen footage of Malcolm X's overseas visit.