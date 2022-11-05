When the Bells Sound Clearly

Not Available

Austrian count von Warthenberg is a grumpy stud-farm-recluse since his wife's death. Ths summer, his old lover Susanne Weiden arrives, hoping for a 'fat' marriage and inheritance. But his daughter Hanna made other plan with secret lover Michael, teacher of Vienna's world-famous Wiener Sängerknaben, who will spend their Alpine countryside holiday in the village. Among them is adolescent Michael 'Mikel', son of the count's estranged elder daughter Maria. The plan is to make grandpa and knave meet and bond before their blood-ties are revealed. A stray dog accidentally and equestrian genes help.