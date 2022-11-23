When the Bough Breaks: A Documentary About Postpartum Depression

Not Available

When The Bough Breaks is a feature length documentary about postpartum depression and perinatal mood disorders. When actress Tanya Newbould experienced PPD with her daughter she did not understand what was wrong with her or how to go about getting help. Tanya teamed up with Director Jamielyn Lippman to uncover this illness that affects one in five new mothers. One of the women they interviewed was Lindsay Gerszt who was currently suffering from postpartum depression. Lindsay agreed to let the cameras document her and give us an in depth look at her path to recovery. Babies are dying, women aren't speaking out and the signs are being missed. Together these three women take us on a journey to find answers and break the silence.