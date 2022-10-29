Not Available

When the Checks Stop Coming In is a candid investigation into the lives of black celebrities as they fall from fame and fortune to downright broke. It's the life of a celebrity, one minute you are singing to an audience of thousands, playing to an arena of screaming fans, or performing on television for millions of viewers. The accolades are coming fast and furious and the money is pouring in. You think that the dream that you're living is never going to end, but then you wake up one day and all your money and your livelihood is gone. Your worst nightmare has come true and you're broke, the groupies are gone and the lifestyle has dried up. Even the most seasoned and celebrated have lost it all. The list of celebrities gone broke includes Toni Braxton, Antione Walker, TLC, Wesley Snipes, Allen Iverson, MC Hammer, Dennis Rodman...it goes on and on.