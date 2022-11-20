When the Crow Turns White, When the Heron Turns Black

Not Available

"Pag-puti ng Uwak, Pag-itim ng Tagak" is a pulsating love story that recaptures the nostalgic fifties, the exciting era of mass hysteria, and the golden years of the rock and roll fever inflicted by screaming, wiggling hip-shaking foreign pop idols dominated by Elvis Presley, Bill Haley, Little Richard, Pat Boone, Doris Day and the Platters. It is more than a love story. It is also a commentary - a satire rich with humor injected into a moral, psychological, sociological, and cultural aspect, outlook, and values of the said bygone era. It is a poignant rich-girl-meets poor boy love story of Julie Monserat and Candido Ventura - two love-struck starry eyed youths who fought for their right to love each other, here is a story that touches social conflict - the perennial clashes and discrimination between the rich and the poor.