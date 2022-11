Not Available

A film eroticized by prolonged baths in silver salts. Complete exposure of reclining bodies and their lascivious perambulations. Licentious characters in incestuous copulations of carnal metamorphoses and abnormal couplings. The transformations of their bodies in totemic visualizations of a uniquely local rite. Made up of fantastical phallic doublings and entanglements of purely fantastic flesh in dissolution. The entropy of a gymnastic grotesque. A film of smiles and happiness.