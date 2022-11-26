When the Fog Is Swept Away

Not Available

Documents rapidly vanishing old houses and craftsmen in the mountainous eastern Black Sea region. The nail-less dovecoting construction of old log cabins withstands earthquakes. Sites in villages like Savsat were chosen both for their protection from snow and avalanches, and built on the poorest soil to leave the meagre arable areas for cultivation. In Ikizdere there are still stone and half-timbered structures. All these spacious homes are notable for their interior panelled walls and ceiling, elaborately carved and embellished. Various other techniques in Sumene and Rize are illustrated.