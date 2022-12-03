Not Available

When the Forest Ran Red

    Twenty years prior to the Revolutionary War, the British, French and Native American Empires seek to possess the American wilderness. Conflict ignites as 22-year-old George Washington steps onto the world stage as the murderer of a French emissary. In the subsequent battle of Fort Necessity, the emissary's brother leads a French army that defeats Washington. These events lead to the 1755 campaign of British General Edward Braddock and George Washington against the French in the wilderness. With the British a day away, a charismatic French officer leads his French/Indian force in an improbable attack on Braddock's column. The resulting battle will change American history.

