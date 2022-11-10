When the King Held Court

Not Available

The name Elvis Presley evokes a lot of memories: the music, the hips, the hair, the screaming fans. But one thing about “The King of Rock and Roll” that few commoners saw was his passion for racquetball. In this 30 for 30 Short laced with animation and interviews, viewers will learn why the legendary entertainer got involved in the sport, how he almost rescued it with a chain of Presley’s Center Courts and what the elaborate court he had built at Graceland looked like. “The King” died on August 16, 1977, but perhaps he died happy. He had been playing racquetball that morning.