When the Lights Went Out

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kintop Pictures

Yorkshire, 1974, the Maynard family moves into their dream house. It's a dream that quickly descends into a panic stricken nightmare as the family discovers a horrifying truth, a truth that will make the history books. The house is already occupied by the most violent poltergeist ever documented, a poltergeist that will tear you from your bed as you sleep and drag you helplessly into the darkness.

Cast

Jo HartleyJeanette
Martin CompstonMr. Price
Steven WaddingtonLen
Craig ParkinsonBrian
Andrea CianneveiSally
Tasha ConnorSally

