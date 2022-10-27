When the Lights Went Out

Yorkshire, 1974, the Maynard family moves into their dream house. It's a dream that quickly descends into a panic stricken nightmare as the family discovers a horrifying truth, a truth that will make the history books. The house is already occupied by the most violent poltergeist ever documented, a poltergeist that will tear you from your bed as you sleep and drag you helplessly into the darkness.
|Jo Hartley
|Jeanette
|Martin Compston
|Mr. Price
|Steven Waddington
|Len
|Craig Parkinson
|Brian
|Andrea Ciannevei
|Sally
|Tasha Connor
|Sally
