Not Available

When the Love Is Gone

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Multivision Pictures

When the Love Is Gone is a 2013 Filipino romantic drama film directed by Andoy Ranay, starring Cristine Reyes, Gabby Concepcion, Alice Dixson, Andi Eigenmann, and Jake Cuenca. The film is distributed by Viva Films with co-production of Multivision Pictures and was released November 27, 2013 nationwide as part of Viva Films' 32nd anniversary. The movie is a remake of the 1983 blockbuster movie directed by Danny Zialcita entitled Nagalit ang Buwan sa Haba ng Gabi which stars Dindo Fernando, Gloria Diaz, Laurice Guillen, and Eddie Garcia.

Cast

Alice DixsonAudrey
Pilar PilapilCynthia
DJ DuranoMiko
Nadine LustreJenny's Friend
Jaime FabregasYuri's Father
Ana Abad-SantosGrace

View Full Cast >

Images