When the Love Is Gone is a 2013 Filipino romantic drama film directed by Andoy Ranay, starring Cristine Reyes, Gabby Concepcion, Alice Dixson, Andi Eigenmann, and Jake Cuenca. The film is distributed by Viva Films with co-production of Multivision Pictures and was released November 27, 2013 nationwide as part of Viva Films' 32nd anniversary. The movie is a remake of the 1983 blockbuster movie directed by Danny Zialcita entitled Nagalit ang Buwan sa Haba ng Gabi which stars Dindo Fernando, Gloria Diaz, Laurice Guillen, and Eddie Garcia.