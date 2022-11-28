When The Organ Played "Oh Promise Me"

Not Available

Auroratone films were produced by the Auroratone Foundation of America Inc. in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The films showed crystal-like abstract color patterns that changed and blended with each other. The patterns were produced by using crystallizing chemicals and polarized light, which were then synchronized to a variety of recorded musical tracks. The process was developed by English psychologist and scientist Cecil Stokes, who was the founder and technical director of the company. Stokes was issued patent 2292172 on August 4, 1942, for "Process and Apparatus for Producing Musical Rhythm in Color". (Provided by Wikipedia)