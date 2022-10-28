When the Party's Over

Not Available

The story takes place in LA, in the house of four housemates, three women, MJ, Frankie and Amanda, and an homosexual, Banks. MJ is the kind of girl to whom money means everything and to whom others mean almost nothing. Frankie is a social worker and Amanda, a painter. Banks is an unfortunate actor. The problem is that Frankie is deeply in love with Taylor, and he loves her back, but he's sleeping with MJ, for sex. MJ will become more and more jealous of Frankie as days flow...