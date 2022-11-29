When the Peach Blossoms Bloom

Not Available

The Shen couple had six children. For years Mr Shen had been the only one to support the family. One day, Mr Shen was on a crashed plane in Singapore and everyone believed he had died. Mrs Shen then went to Singapore to prepare for his funeral and the eldest daughter took charge of the family. However, the brothers and sisters would never listen to their eldest sister. The second brother was extremely bad-tempered and always beat the others up when they did not listen to him. The fourth sister was extremely gluttonous who would never help with any housework. The eldest sister was annoyed and could do nothing.