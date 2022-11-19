When The Song Dies

Not Available

In this poetic documentary, stories, songs and memories from across Scotland are woven together with the richly evocative landscape of the Machars peninsula in the southwest corner of the country. Contributions from well-known Scottish voices Norman Maclean, Sheila Stewart and Margaret Bennett provide access to a rich but dying world in this first film in a series seeking to engage a new generation in the strangeness, mysticism, poeticism and absurdist humor of Scottish folklore.