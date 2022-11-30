When The Sunset Disappers

Not Available

I still remember that on the evening of the thirtieth year of that year, when I was 13 years old, I carried a lantern and followed my grandma to pay New Year greetings to a few elderly people. They were very kind to me, giving me New Year's money and peeling oranges to eat. I tore a window grille cut by a grandma. At this time, an uncle in a military coat came in and took away the mahjong, alcohol and cigarettes. Watching him take things away, the elderly in the nursing home were silent. At this time, the fireworks outside was in full bloom, and the new year was approaching. This film is one of the top 30 works of "Cui Yongyuan New Directors Project"