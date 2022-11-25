When the Undead Dream of Living

Not Available

An audiovisual exploration of the utopian potential of zombiism. Two very popular dystopian scenarios exist in our collective imagination: the zombie apocalypse and the singularity. Both seem to represent our anxieties about a deep crisis of humanism. A humanism that placed reason and rationality above nature and all else that is living. This elevation kick started what now appears to be an unavoidable defeat of humanity in a deadly competition with itself. Our video essay contents that social conditions determine people’s actions, but that the people in turn create these conditions. The singularity (if it happens) will have been programmed by us. And the zombies, dehumanised human beings, we are supposed to be killing, are also created by us. In a world that seemingly already is ruled by unconscious zombies, we need to recognise that these zombies might be us. What would happen if we woke up and took seriously our responsibilities and powers?