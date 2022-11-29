When the Woman Butts In

Not Available

Kam Cert Nemuze by director Zdenek Podskalsky is a routine farce that slowly builds up steam to some rib-tickling slapstick episodes. (Miroslav Hornicek) is a deluded young man who is convinced he is Faust incarnate. This turn of mind leads to some ludicrous situations, such as when he believes a woman is really a cat. Before he can be rounded up and interned wherever they keep people with this type of a problem, love enters his life and the clouds that obscured his vision begin to dissipate.