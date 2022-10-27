When They Were Young

Not Available

Every NBA star can tell you exactly how they felt on the day they were drafted. It’s a time of anticipation and excitement as they are about to fulfill their ultimate dream: joining the NBA elite! Some, like Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, have had hall of fame careers. Others such as LeBron James, Dwight Howard and Chris Paul are still writing their own legends. Each player has etched a unique path to stardom, but how did it all begin? In this action-packed program, the NBA takes you back in time, with rare high school and even youth basketball footage of some of your favorite superstars. Go behind the scenes to draft day and watch all-time greats like Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade immediately electrify fans – and learn some hard lessons along the way that helped them become the incredible players they are today.