Sebastian, a renowned orchestra conductor, loses his son in a motorcycle accident for which his wife blames him, leading to the family's disintegration. With the intention to recover his daughter's affection, he takes her to Guanajuato, where he has a presentation. However, the unexpected encounter with a mortally wounded old man, who asks him for help to fulfill his last wish, will involve them in that mysterious murder, starting at that point a battle against their conscience and their own survival... a dangerous race against the clock. A touching story of drama and action, which shows us how a common family can be, when they less expect it, the main players in a surprising and dangerous adventure, for in life anything can change... when things happen.