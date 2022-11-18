When Vows Break

Not Available

Ella and Tolan have been living together for a year, and while they seem to be the perfect couple, something is amiss. Tolan is rich and powerful but also a controlling and jealous man that demands Ella's complete attention at all times. Fearing for her life, Ella decides on a plan to marry Tolan but escape during their honeymoon. When she puts her plan in motion, Ella has no idea that she is placing everyone she knows in unanticipated danger as Tolan will stop at nothing to find Ella where is and destroy anyone who stands in his way.