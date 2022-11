Not Available

"The last piece I made as the Arts Council's video artist in residence at Brighton Polytechnic. In it, I attempt to hold back time by clicking my fingers; or perhaps I am cueing the next clip. It was the beginning for me of a theme which I am still concerned with in my current work. There is narrative in the form of a running joke and there is an implied drama, running alongside a very matter of fact presentation of my recent video lecture trip across Canada." – Neil Armstrong